Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House will be held Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine with activities and music moved inside if weather becomes inclement.

Stacy Klinger, Executive Director at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, discusses the event to be held at 1105 8th Street, Moline. This free community event offers a jam-packed line-up of fun activities—both indoors and outdoors—to celebrate the diversity of arts and culture in the Quad Cities.

