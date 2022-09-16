Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday

Begian Festival and Porch Party
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House will be held Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine with activities and music moved inside if weather becomes inclement.

Stacy Klinger, Executive Director at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, discusses the event to be held at 1105 8th Street, Moline. This free community event offers a jam-packed line-up of fun activities—both indoors and outdoors—to celebrate the diversity of arts and culture in the Quad Cities.

