Humane Society of Scott County brings light to parvo in the community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County recently had several does come into their shelter who were infected with the disease Parvo. After not seeing any cases since 2021, the sudden uptick in cases is concerning for dogs and the shelter.

Within the last ten days, eight cases have been seen within dogs that have been taken in by the shelter.

According to Celina Rippel, the Development Coordinator for the Humane Society, getting your dog vaccinated early is the best way to prevent spreading or getting Parvo.

“If your dogs not vaccinated, they’re more likely to show symptoms and get more sick from it,” Rippel said. “So we really are pushing people to make sure their pets are vaccinated right now, anytime we want people to keep their pets vaccinated, but especially right now.”

Canine Parvovirus Type Two is the official name for the disease and is a highly contagious disease that is only transmitted through dogs and after seeing the uptick in cases, the Humane Society had to take extra steps to ensure all their dogs are healthy.

“That’s when we started quarantining the shelter, and that’s when we close dog adoptions for a little bit,” Rippel said. “But we are excited to open up adoptions again fairly shortly. So we have actually moved our dogs from the adoption floor to another location, and we’ll be doing dog or dog adoptions by appointment only.”

The shelter has gone through protocol for ridding the shelter of any Parvo particles. And until fully healthy, all dogs have been quarantined and separated in a different location.

The dogs that were taken in with parvo are already doing much better.

“We’re on the up swing of things now, though, so we’re doing a lot better. We haven’t had any new cases come in since Saturday,” Rippel said.

Dogs between the ages of six to twenty weeks old are the most susceptible to Parvo because they haven’t been vaccinated yet.

“It mostly affects puppies. That’s where people see most of the cases from, but that’s just because most adult dogs, if they’re vaccinated, probably aren’t getting Parvo,” Rippel said.

But that doesn’t mean older dogs can’t get it even if they’ve been vaccinated.

One great dane and mastiff mix from the QCA, Ruby, got Parvo when she was five months old. It was caught early and was treated with fluids, anti-nausea meds, and an antibiotic. After a few days in the emergency hospital and family veterinarian, Ruby was back home and as good as new.

Knowing the symptoms and catching it early is key to making sure your pup gets the best possible care.

“The survival rate for Parvo, if caught early is actually 90%. So if you have an adult healthy dog, and they’re vaccinated, even if they were to get Parvo, they would probably only have mild symptoms, if any symptoms at all.” Rippel said.

If your dog is experiences symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea , or diarrhea with blood, contact your veterinarian immediately. Those are the most common symptoms of Parvo.

