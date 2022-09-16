Muscatine boat launch to close Monday for cleanup

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting Monday.

The entire boat launch area will be taped off for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch.

City officials ask that the newer boat launch area in the upriver end of Riverside Park be used for the launch and/or recovery of boats during the operations.

Dredged material will be on the ramp to dewater before being removed from the site, city officials said. The public is urged to stay off the old boat launch area and to avoid piles of dredged material.

According to city officials, there may be some parking restrictions.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in...
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.
Davenport woman wins second lottery prize in about two years
A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police.
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family

Latest News

Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son
early Sunday rain
Rain early Saturday
The Humane Society of Scott County sign at their Davenport location
Humane Society of Scott County brings light to parvo in the community
Puppies run around in a fenced in area outside
Humane Society brings awareness to Parvo in the QCA