Muscatine boat launch to close Monday for cleanup

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting Monday.

The entire boat launch area will be taped off for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch.

City officials ask that the newer boat launch area in the upriver end of Riverside Park be used for the launch and/or recovery of boats during the operations.

Dredged material will be on the ramp to dewater before being removed from the site, city officials said. The public is urged to stay off the old boat launch area and to avoid piles of dredged material.

According to city officials, there may be some parking restrictions.

