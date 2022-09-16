No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets.

Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck.

A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north at 36th and Marquette streets and traffic is down to now lane.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

