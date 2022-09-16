QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The “Acts for Abraham” annual blood drive is happening September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline, located at 712 16th St.

To sign up for a time to donate, click this link.

To learn more about blood donation and where you can donate, click here for more information from ImpactLife.

