QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The “Acts for Abraham” annual blood drive is happening September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline, located at 712 16th St.
To sign up for a time to donate, click this link.
To learn more about blood donation and where you can donate, click here for more information from ImpactLife.
