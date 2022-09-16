QC Youth Music & Arts Festival featured at Schwiebert Park on Sept. 17

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -For the first time, Rock Academy is planning a “goodbye to summer” party at Schwiebert Park with a new Quad Cities Youth Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event is expected to run from 4 to 9 p.m.

Greg Hipskind, QC Rock Academy director. provides details about the weekend fun. See more in the embedded Instagram post below.

For more information on QCRA, visit https://www.qcrockacademy.com/ or call 563-386-3044.

