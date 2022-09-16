Registration for 2nd annual Gather For A Cure is underway

Gather for a Cure 2022
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Registration is now underway for the 2nd annual Gather for the Cure event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter, Scott County Park. Deadline to register is Sept. 23.

Diane Koster joins QCL to highlight event details. Register here: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/fKG6XQ?vid=u2v3v.

Participation costs $25 to walk as a way to celebrate breast cancer survivorship and support the Breast Health Fund.

