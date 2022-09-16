Riverssance to fill Lindsay Park with art, music, and family fun this weekend

Riverssance is this weekend at Lindsay Park
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, joins QCL to talk about Riverssance Festival of Fine Art set for Sept. 17-18 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. He also shows off some of the unique art pieces that will be on display and available for purchase.

The 2-day festival features over 70 exhibiting artists, a children’s art activity tent, wine tasting, food vendors and live regional music. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 per addult or $8 for a two-day pass. Attendees 18 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Quad City Arts projects. See more at the website: https://www.quadcityarts.com/riverssance-festival.html.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.
Davenport woman wins second lottery prize in about two years
Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in...
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police.
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son

Latest News

Putts Fore Pride Oct. 7 at Glynns Creek
‘Putts Fore Pride’ golf fundraiser set for Oct. 7 at Glynns Creek
Belgian Cultural Festival
9th annual Belgian Fest featuring waffles, music set for Sunday
Porch Party
Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday
Blues Fest report during QCL
Award-winning artists perform at Blues Fest through Saturday