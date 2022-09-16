Riverssance to fill Lindsay Park with art, music, and family fun this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, joins QCL to talk about Riverssance Festival of Fine Art set for Sept. 17-18 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. He also shows off some of the unique art pieces that will be on display and available for purchase.

The 2-day festival features over 70 exhibiting artists, a children’s art activity tent, wine tasting, food vendors and live regional music. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 per addult or $8 for a two-day pass. Attendees 18 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Quad City Arts projects. See more at the website: https://www.quadcityarts.com/riverssance-festival.html.

