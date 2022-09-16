Second person arrested in connection with assault in Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second person has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was stabbed multiple times in a Davenport home Monday, jail and court records show.

Shawn Demetric King, 50, of Bettendorf, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $25,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 23.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Davenport police were informed of a home invasion that occurred in the 1500 block of Bridge Avenue.

A man who lives at the home reported that he was inside his bedroom when Corey Aaron Strang and King forced their way into his locked bedroom and attacked him while he was lying in bed. He said Strang, who he identified by name, was armed with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the head, back and leg.

King, who was unarmed, struck the man during the incident. The man identified him by his first name and by looking at Strang’s Facebook page and seeing a picture of King.

The man said he told Strang and King there was money somewhere else inside the home and that he would show him where. This provided him with an opportunity to run out of the house. He attempted to treat his wounds himself but eventually was transported to Genesis West Medical Center.

Strang and King also grabbed a woman in the home by the hair and forced her into a pickup truck and refused to let her out. They refused to let her go until hours later when they tasked her with getting the man who had been stabbed out of the home.

While she was in the truck, Strang told her he had a “.45″ in the truck, according to the affidavits.

Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, a Class B felony, and willful injury causing bodily injury. He also has a preliminary hearing Sept. 23.

He remained in the Scott County Jail Friday in lieu of bond.

