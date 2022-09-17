Davenport man in custody on child endagerment charges

Davenport Police arrested Akright in connection two two incidents back in 2021.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a Davenport man for three counts of child endangerment, one including death, on Friday afternoon.

DPD issued a warrant for Tyler Allen Michael Akright, 25, in connection to two incidents from 2021.

On Aug. 7, 2021, police responded to the area of West 13th and Washington Streets for reports of a 31-month-old child wandering in the alley at 2:22 am. Officers found out the boy was supposed to be at 1334 W. 13th St. Upon unsuccessful attempts to contact the residents, police entered the home.

According to police reports, officers saw a handgun and a large amount of cash. Akright was found on the second floor of the house. After a search, police found 800 grams of marijuana, 75 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and 2.4 grams of cocaine.

Officers also seized a phone where a message was found stating Akright was in the process of obtaining 30 mg of percs. In other conversations, Akright talked about consuming and selling controlled substances at his home.

Then on Oct. 11, 2021, DPD responded to 1334 W. 13th St., again, this time to a report of a child not breathing.

Police said at the scene, a 22-month-old boy, Akright’s son, was produced dead. The cause of death was eventually discovered to be acute drug intoxication involving fentanyl.

Drug tests were completed on the boy and his 33-month-old brother and both tested positive for cocaine, meth and THC.

Akright is set to appear in Scott County Court on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

