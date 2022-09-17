FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect Saturday 9-17-22 & Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms

Expect shower and storm chances through the weekend, with some storms possibly becoming severe.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until 10 PM Saturday for strong to severe storms***

Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening, mainly north and west.
Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening, mainly north and west.(KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has put some of the northwestern counties of our viewing area at a MARGINAL (LEVEL 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during late afternoon and evening hours. A complex of storms moving out of central Iowa will track into the region this evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail and brief heavy rain.

Strong storms expected through Saturday afternoon and evening.
Strong storms expected through Saturday afternoon and evening.(KWQC)

***FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until Midnight Sunday for strong to severe storms***

Severe weather possible Sunday afternoon/evening
Severe weather possible Sunday afternoon/evening(KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (LEVEL 1 to LEVEL 2) risk for the possibility of severe storms Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and through the evening hours. A frontal system moving through the region will produce Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will include damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

Strong to severe storms expected for the entire TV6 viewing area
Strong to severe storms expected for the entire TV6 viewing area(KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets.
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son
James Alan Draper, 59, of Bettendorf, was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a...
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
Galesburg man arrested on child porn charges after recording device found in home, police say
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Highlight Zone: Week 4
First Alert Forecast - A few evening raindrops. More showers and STORMS this weekend!
QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old