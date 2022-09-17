FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect Saturday 9-17-22 & Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until 10 PM Saturday for strong to severe storms***

Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening, mainly north and west. (KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has put some of the northwestern counties of our viewing area at a MARGINAL (LEVEL 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during late afternoon and evening hours. A complex of storms moving out of central Iowa will track into the region this evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail and brief heavy rain.

Strong storms expected through Saturday afternoon and evening. (KWQC)

***FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until Midnight Sunday for strong to severe storms***

Severe weather possible Sunday afternoon/evening (KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (LEVEL 1 to LEVEL 2) risk for the possibility of severe storms Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and through the evening hours. A frontal system moving through the region will produce Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will include damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

Strong to severe storms expected for the entire TV6 viewing area (KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

