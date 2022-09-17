Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign

Paul and Donna VanDuyne, who met at Palmer, are co-chairs of the fundraising campaign and made a $2.5 million contribution.
By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic announced Saturday its largest campaign in school history, the $25 million Daring and Driven fundraising campaign

Saturday afternoon, a new housing complex that consists of 115 units and accommodates up to 139 students was dedicated to the Vanduynes for their leadership and generosity.

“We know how student housing is, how important it is to live close to campus, and that parking is always an issue,” Donna VanDuyne said. “This is just wonderful, and it is such an asset to the college and such an improvement that we are just thrilled to be part of it.”

So far, $20.2 million of the $25 million campaign goal has been raised.

Palmer officials said the new student housing option is another enhancement to the Hilltop area surrounding downtown davenport and will help students in various ways.

“It is so important to be efficient with time, money, and resources. With housing so close to campus, this allows a plethora of incredible opportunities,” said Ashley Borunda, a Palmer student. “It also allows for safer travel to and from class by expanding the palmer neighborhood. This also eliminates the need to drive to and from school.”

Students are set to move into the new student housing complex during the middle part of October.

