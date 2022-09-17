Strong Storms Possible Through The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Rain chances will be the main focus across the region this weekend, with some severe weather possible tonight and again on Sunday. Look for showers and storms this morning, followed by several dry hours this afternoon. Showers and storms are expected to redevelop this evening and overnight, continuing into Sunday. Some of those storms could become strong to severe, mainly northwest tonight, and across the entire viewing area tomorrow afternoon and evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail and moderate to heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes may be possible Sunday. That rain should end overnight into Monday with sunshine returning through the week. We’ll stay warm through Wednesday with highs in the 80′s, then head back into the 70′s by the end of the week.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 5 PM until 10 PM this evening for strong to severe storms

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 5 PM until Midnight Sunday evening for strong to severe storms

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could become strong to severe late afternoon into evening. High: 85°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

