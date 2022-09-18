2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were killed in a three-truck accident Friday night in Rock Island County, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say a 2017 Black Chevrolet Truck, a 2020 White Ford Truck, 2015 Silver GMC Truck were all traveling westbound on Interstate 280 near milepost 16 when at 10:02 p.m. the Chevrolet Truck stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. This caused the front end of the Ford Truck to hit the back end of the Chevrolet, and the front end of the GMC truck to hit the rear end of the Ford, according to a press release.

Both the drivers of the Ford and the Chevrolet sustained life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the GMC, a man, and a passenger of the Ford, a woman, were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.