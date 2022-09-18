Another Round of Strong Storms Expected Later Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 5 PM until Midnight for strong to severe storms***

Look for more active and unsettled weather in store for your Sunday, along with the lingering threat for severe weather. We’ll start with a chance for showers and storms this morning, followed by several dry hours into this afternoon. Conditions will be warm and muggy, with highs in the 80′s. Storms return by late afternoon and continue into the evening hours, with some possibly becoming strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and moderate to heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes will also be a concern during the period. Sunshine returns Monday, but we may see a brief period of showers and storms pass through some areas Monday night and again on Wednesday. Look for more heat and humidity through midweek, with highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the region at a Level 2 to Level 3 risk for severe storms. (KWQC)

Strong to severe storms expected later today. Stay "Sky Aware", especially through this evening! (KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely by this afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe late afternoon into evening. High: 83°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then clearing skies. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

