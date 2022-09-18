Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant.

Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.

“They’re excited when the tires get pumped up and they get the helmets fitted properly,” said Becky Lovich, Coordinator for Bettendorf Trails Committee. “They love talking to officer Lance, it’s just a really good, fun event.”

For information about trails in Bettendorf, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.