Cat rescued from structure fire in Davenport

The incident is still under investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cat was rescued from a structure fire Saturday in Davenport, according to a press release.

Fire officials say Davenport Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Ripley Street at 2:10 p.m., with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel. Firefighters on scene found a kitchen fire and extinguished it within ten minutes.

While the house sustained serious smoke damage, there were no injuries reported, and Red Cross was not needed, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest
