City leaders share views on progress, future goals in the Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What’s going on in the Quad Cities? Where can we improve in quality of life, services and amenities, or economic opportunities in each of our communities?

Today’s show explores all of the above and more as we gain insight on the current agendas at most of our community’s municipalities. Leaders from Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, and Rock Island chat about prevailing issues, projects, special events, tourism, municipal services, and on what may lie ahead for the future.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

  • Sangeetha Rayapati, Mayor of Moline, IL
  • Scott Webster, 5th Ward Alderman, Bettendorf, IA
  • Mike Thoms, Mayor of Rock Island, IL
  • Mike Matson, Mayor of Davenport, IA

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night
All modes of severe weather possible from late afternoon through this evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms
Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets.
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
James Alan Draper, 59, of Bettendorf, was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a...
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
Davenport Police arrested Akright in connection two two incidents back in 2021.
Davenport man in custody on child endagerment charges

Latest News

INSI6HT logo
QC Mayors/Leaders Close
Mike Matson, City of Davenport Mayor
QC Mayors/Leaders: Mike Matson, Davenport
Mayor Mike Thoms, Rock Island
QC Mayors/Leaders: Mike Thoms, Rock Island
Scott Webster, City of Bettendorf Alderman
QC Mayors/Leaders: Scott Webster, Bettendorf Alderman