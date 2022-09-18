City leaders share views on progress, future goals in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What’s going on in the Quad Cities? Where can we improve in quality of life, services and amenities, or economic opportunities in each of our communities?

Today’s show explores all of the above and more as we gain insight on the current agendas at most of our community’s municipalities. Leaders from Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, and Rock Island chat about prevailing issues, projects, special events, tourism, municipal services, and on what may lie ahead for the future.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Sangeetha Rayapati, Mayor of Moline, IL

Scott Webster, 5th Ward Alderman, Bettendorf, IA

Mike Thoms, Mayor of Rock Island, IL

Mike Matson, Mayor of Davenport, IA

