No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

The incident is still under investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.(Source: WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire Saturday in Davenport.

Davenport Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1100 Block of Gaines Street at 11:30 p.m. with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel, fire officials said. According to a press release, firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke at the back of the house and took a hose line to the back of the house to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the flames had also spread into the walls and siding of the house, but the whole fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

The incident is still under investigation.

