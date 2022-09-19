Bishop Hill’s 50th annual Jordbruksdagarna is coming up this weekend

The “Agriculture Days” are Sept 24-25
Bishop Hill's 19th century farm days festival is this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na), featuring a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children, is slated for Sept. 24-25.

Todd DeDecker, Bishop Hill Heritage Association administrator, discusses that Jordbruksdagarna is Swedish for “earth work days” and that fest activities will be in the village park and other locations throughout Bishop Hill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

All demonstration (including rope making, wood carving, metal forging, butter churning, and more), hands-on activities, and music are free. There will be a petting zoo located in the northwest corner of the park. Old-fashioned children’s games will also be conducted in the park at 2 p.m. each day.

Vendors will also be selling farm produce, pumpkins, pioneer popcorn, baked goods, crafts, and much more. Musical performances will include Hammer and Pick at noon and 2 p.m., and the Nordic Dancers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day at the gazebo.

For more details about Jordbruksdagarna, call 309-927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, check the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page, or view www.visitbishophill.com.

