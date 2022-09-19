City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program Accepting Applications

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022.

This is the first time the waiting list has been open in five years.

Staff will be on-site at The River’s Edge on Tuesday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to assist people applying for the program.

No applications will be accepted after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Only original applications will be accepted- no photocopies will be allowed. Incomplete applications or applications completed after the deadline will not be accepted. Staff will be available onsite to help those who need additional assistance. If additional accommodations are needed, contact the Housing Choice Voucher Office via email at voucher.info@davenportiowa.com or by phone (563-326-7899) by Friday, September 16, 2022.

What is needed to apply to the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list?

Name of all household members

Date of birth of all household members

Social security numbers of all household members

Approximate annual household income from all sources

Current mailing address

Active email address and/or phone number

Eligibility is determined based on the family or individual’s total annual gross income and family size. Below are the current income limits by family size.

1 - $29,900

2 - $34,150

3 - $38,400

4 - $42,650

5 - $46,100

6 - $49,500

7 - $52,900

8 - $56,300

