Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night.

The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr.

According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m.

Officers say they found Lopez shot in the chest. He was taken to UnityPoint Hospital in Rock Island where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

