‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium.

In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son.

His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car show in his honor.

“He loved cars,” Samantha Harry said. “It’s bittersweet. We love being able to do this, but we really hope to make a difference and raise awareness. So other people don’t have to go through what we have.”

In its first seven years, the event raised over $10,000 for MADD.

The non-profit’s executive director for Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, John Walker, said bringing the community together will help end drunk driving.

“I think the way we get rid of impaired driving crashes, is being out in the public talking to youth, talking to civic groups, talking to the average citizen,” Walker said. “Letting them know that these crashes are 100% preventable.”

An Iowa conservation officer Andrew Keil said it’s not just a problem on the road, but the rivers too.

“They may boat intoxicated [or] impaired, most of our folks are getting back into a vehicle,” Keil said. “Whether they’re trailering a boat or just to drive home, on our highways as well.”

Harry said she loves to see the support from the community to memorialize her friend.

“Teangelo had a heart of gold. He would do anything for his friends,” Harry said. “He was a friend to anyone.”

This year more than a hundred cars signed up for the show. Cars signing up were eligible for one of 11 “People’s Choice Awards” including best classic, best off-road, and a kids’ choice award.

