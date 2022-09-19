Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot multiple times at a woman, striking her in the back.

Terry Markey Miller, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Online Scott County Jail records show he was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond Monday morning.

According to arrest affidavits:

Davenport officers responded around 4:05 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in front of a home in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. Officers learned a woman was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers located multiple casings on scene and found Miller at the home on West 6th Street.

Officers met the woman who had a gunshot wound in her upper to mid back, at the hospital. She said she got into a verbal argument with family members of Miller and that she saw him with a handgun.

She told officers she saw him rack the gun during the incident and that she left on foot. The woman said Miller shot at her multiple times as she ran away.

She further said she learned she had been shot in the back when she stopped running.

Miller told police he did not shoot the woman but admitted to being present at the time of the shooting.

He also admitted that he has touched and has possessed firearms that belonged to a family member.

Miller was adjudicated delinquent on a charge of third-degree burglary in 2017 in Scott County and is unable to own or possess a firearm or ammunition.

Officers searched the home and found a firearm hidden in the attic, according to the affidavits.

