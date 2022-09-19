Illinois Extension offers virtual and in-person gardening workshops

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, invites viewers to consider attending the following upcoming virtual and in-person opportunities to access research-backed, un-biased information. Many of the programs are free but participants must register.

If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

University of Illinois Extension / 321 West 2nd Avenue / Milan, IL 61264 / (309) 756-9978

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.