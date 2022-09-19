Illinois Extension offers virtual and in-person gardening workshops
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, invites viewers to consider attending the following upcoming virtual and in-person opportunities to access research-backed, un-biased information. Many of the programs are free but participants must register.
- Gardening in the Air, is a free (donations appreciated) virtual fall series of workshops to be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year’s fall edition features three tracks: water, lawns, and nature. There are a total of nine sessions but a participant may select one workshop from each of the three time sessions. Get more information and register here: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=26052
- Four Seasons Gardening Webinar: webinar topics (via Zoom) are varied and timely and range from pests and disease to tree care to growing vegetable and herbs and everything in between. Through this series, folks can access experts in the horticulture field from the comfort of their own homes. Each course requires an individual registration. Courses are set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 (Dahlias), Oct. 18 (Fresh Produce), and Nov. 1 (Trees). It’s free and easy to register (plus specific course descriptions can be found) here: https://extension.illinois.edu/global/four-seasons-gardening-webinars
- Rain, Rain, Go Away: Utilizing Rainwater in the Home Landscape. This four-part, four-week class begins Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The information taught will help community members and property managers learn methods for managing this water on site. Plant selection, landscape design, and maintenance will be among the topics covered. The cost of the course is $40. Each course builds on previous courses so attendance is strongly encouraged at all four courses. Space is limited. Sign up here: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=26382
If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
