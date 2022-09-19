Limited Moderna boosters available at Rock Island Health Department Tuesday clinic

The Rock Island County Health Department said it will have only 50 doses of the new Moderna bivalent booster available for its regular Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic.(WBTV File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department said it will have only 50 doses of the new Moderna bivalent booster available for its regular Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Doses of the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine will be offered when this week’s Moderna supply runs out, the health department said in a media release.

The health department said the demand nationally is larger than the production of the most recent booster.

“We have ordered more Moderna booster doses, but we don’t know when they will be available for shipping,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We will notify Quad City media and post on our social media channels when additional Moderna doses are available.”

According to the health department, the FDA authorized mix-and-match booster doses based on results from a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-supported research study. Those who received the first two doses of Moderna (primary series) can receive either Moderna or Pfizer as boosters, no matter which brand was given for previous booster doses.

The Pfizer booster is available to anyone 12 years and older, and the Moderna is offered for people ages 18 years and older, the health department said. Those eligible can get the bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.

The Rock Island County Health Department offers two walk-in clinics a week: Moderna on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Fridays. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. for both clinics. No appointments are needed. Those coming to all clinics are asked to bring their vaccination cards.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine also will be available at the Tuesday clinics, the health department said. Pfizer primary series doses are offered every Friday.

The updated boosters are also available at pharmacies and other healthcare providers, the health department said. The best way to find a vaccine provider is to go to www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.

