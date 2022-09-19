Man accused of punching man in the face, taking cell phone in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Blue Grass man was arrested early Monday after police say he punched a man in the face and took their cell phone earlier this month.

Timothy Marvin Devol, 36, was booked into the Scott County Jail on a charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Online jail records showed he remained in the jail as of late Monday morning.

Davenport officers responded at 7:05 a.m. Sept. 11 to the 1600 block of West 53rd Street for a reported robbery.

Officers learned Devol punched a man in the face and took his cell phone before leaving the area, according to an arrest affidavit.

He was identified by a witness and through security footage from a business, according to the affidavit.

Devol was arrested in December 2019 and charged with second-degree arson for setting a fire inside a vehicle, according to court records.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2020 and was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and placed on three years of probation in October 2020.

