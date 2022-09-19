Man arrested after shooting two people Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Johnson County Sheriff along with Iowa State Patrol arrested a man Sunday after he shot and injured two people, according to a press release.

Wesley Jay Chamblee, 31, of Burlington, is charged with the following:

-Kidnapping 1st degree, a Class A Felony

-Burglary 2nd degree, a Class C Felony

-Willful Injury, a Class C Felony

-Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony

-Intimidation w/ Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony

-Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, an Aggravated Misdemeanor

Burlington Police say officers responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street at 3:51 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Police on scene found a 29-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to an area hospital.

Officers through interviews identified Chamblee as responsible for the shooting and that he drove a 28-year-old female friend against her will away from the shooting scene.

Louisa County officials reported that the woman was in their county, had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was transported to an area hospital. She told officers that she was shot while running away from Chamblee, according to a press release.

Johnson County Sheriff later found Chamblee’s car and pursued it, arresting Chamblee with the help of ISP.

Wesley Jay Chamblee is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail until he can be transferred to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility. The case is still under investigation, aco

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

