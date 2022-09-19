Man arrested Monday following disturbance in Muscatine elementary school parking lot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine schools were placed on lockdown Monday while police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of one of the schools.

Around 2:38 p.m., the Muscatine Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School, 621 Kindler Ave. There also were reports that the person claimed to have a weapon, police said in a media release.

Muscatine officers responded and told McKinley and nearby Susan Clark Junior High School to go on lockdown until the situation was resolved, police said.

Officers found a man, later identified as Gabriel L. Bishop, 40, sitting in his truck in the school parking lot. According to police, he had driven into the parking lot behind another vehicle whom he was upset with over an incident that happened on the roadway.

Once the vehicle stopped, Bishop got out of his truck and began arguing with the occupants of the vehicle he followed into the parking lot, according to police.

During the confrontation, he made a statement that indicated he could be in possession of a weapon, according to police.

No weapon was immediately found on Bishop; he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“Our schools [sic] appreciates the support from all families and the prompt response and handling of the situation via the police department,” school officials said in a message to parents Monday.

