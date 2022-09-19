Man arrested Monday following disturbance in Muscatine elementary school parking lot

2 schools went into lockdown, police say
Police lights
Police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine schools were placed on lockdown Monday while police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of one of the schools.

Around 2:38 p.m., the Muscatine Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School, 621 Kindler Ave. There also were reports that the person claimed to have a weapon, police said in a media release.

Muscatine officers responded and told McKinley and nearby Susan Clark Junior High School to go on lockdown until the situation was resolved, police said.

Officers found a man, later identified as Gabriel L. Bishop, 40, sitting in his truck in the school parking lot. According to police, he had driven into the parking lot behind another vehicle whom he was upset with over an incident that happened on the roadway.

Once the vehicle stopped, Bishop got out of his truck and began arguing with the occupants of the vehicle he followed into the parking lot, according to police.

During the confrontation, he made a statement that indicated he could be in possession of a weapon, according to police.

No weapon was immediately found on Bishop; he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“Our schools [sic] appreciates the support from all families and the prompt response and handling of the situation via the police department,” school officials said in a message to parents Monday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
2 killed in 3-truck crash Friday night
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Latest News

Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting
ImpactLife host blood drive during 'Season of Giving'
Blood centers recognize anniversary of the nation’s first Emergency Blood Reserve
Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Mt. Pleasant
Man arrested after shooting two people Sunday
Reform by Tapas Yoga
Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/19