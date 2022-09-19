Muscatine police respond to elementary school parking lot Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - McKinley Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High schools went on lockdown Monday while police responded to a situation in the McKinley parking lot, according to Muscatine Community School officials.

According to a message sent to parents, the schools were put on lockdown until Muscatine police gave the all-clear to ensure students and staff were safe. Once the all-clear was given, dismissal proceeded as normal.

“Our schools [sic] appreciates the support from all families and the prompt response and handling of the situation via the police department,” school officials said in the message to parents.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

