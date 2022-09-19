New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by Quad City Bank & Trust corporate gift

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis cardiac patients now have a new mental health program with funding from Quad-Cities Bank & Trust.

Genesis Psychology Associates will implement the new outpatient behavioral health services directly at the Genesis Heart Institute, Genesis said in a media release. This outreach program also has placed a Licensed Independent Social Worker on-site to help identify and treat at a critical time in care.

“Quad City Bank & Trust was founded on the idea of community,” said John Anderson, CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust and former cardiac patient at Genesis Health System. “After experiencing a life-altering cardiac event myself, I soon realized there was a huge, unfilled community need for mental health care for patients who experience cardiac events. When presented with this opportunity, in conjunction with Genesis Health System, Quad City Bank & Trust did not hesitate to provide a major corporate gift to help Genesis provide essential mental health services to our community. We are thrilled to see this program materialize and to have had a hand in facilitating the process.”

Quad City Bank & Trust, Genesis Psychology Associates, Genesis Heart Institute, and the Genesis Foundation will formally announce the new mental health program for cardiac patients at 9 a.m., Wednesday, in the Genesis Heart Institute Lobby at 1236 Rusholme St., Davenport, Iowa.

“Now, mental health resources are just a few steps away from where patients receive world-class healthcare services from Genesis’ top-notch physicians, nurses, and staff as they recover both physically and emotionally,” said Anderson. “It’s unique when you serve as a conduit to fill community needs. It has been an emotional and humbling journey that brings me great joy.”

Heart disease and mental health are closely linked., according to Genesis. More than 40% of cardiac patients experience behavioral health problems, such as depression, anxiety, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Those with heart disease or certain risk factors for developing it, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, family history, or diabetes, may be advised by their doctor to make lifestyle modifications,” said Jacqueline Madunic, LISW, Psychology Associates, Genesis Health Group. “At Genesis, a collaborative care team works with heart patients to develop a tailored plan to help prevent heart disease or slow its progression.”

Within the first couple weeks following a cardiac event, 15% of patients experience significant clinical depression, and another 25% experience milder symptoms of depression and anxiety, Genesis said. In a landmark study, the continued presence of depression after recovery increased mortality risk to 17% within six months after the heart attack, vs. 3% without depression.

In the case of PTSD, there is a 55% increase in the risk of cardiac-related mortality, according to Genesis. However, when treated for their PTSD, patients live approximately 3.5 times longer than those not treated. Furthermore, literature goes beyond linking behavioral health with increased survival and is associated with decreased medical costs longitudinally.

