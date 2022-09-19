New website unveiled Monday provides resources for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder was unveiled Monday.

IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said.

“Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids is treatable and that Iowans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder can successfully regain control of their lives,” Miller said. “There is help and hope available right now.”

A website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder was...
A website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder was unveiled Monday.(Iowa States Attorney's Office)

According to Miller, last year, 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses, a 21.2% increase from 2020. First Responders are using more and more doses of naloxone to counteract overdoses, keeping the death toll from worsening.

“Iowa has a huge unmet demand for treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder,” Miller said. “For Iowans struggling with this disease, let me be clear: Treatment works, and there’s no better time than now to get help.”

Over the course of 18 years, Iowa expects to receive $177.74 million from settlements with opioid maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. That amount will be split evenly between the state and counties and cities, according to Miller.

“For many years, our office has worked to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable,” Miller said. “Resources are now beginning to flow into the state from the many hard-fought settlements we’ve won. With the launch of IowaOpioidHelp.com, we take another step toward ending this epidemic.”

The Iowa Attorney General’s office signed an agreement last year with University of Iowa Health Care to develop a comprehensive, statewide opioid treatment program using $3.8 million in settlement funds.

IowaOpioidHelp.com provides a pathway to recovery for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder and their loved ones. Visitors to the website will learn about Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), a proven method of using FDA-approved drugs to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms for people with Opioid Use Disorder.

For those seeking to learn more about Opioid Use Disorder and MAT, Miller said, Dr. Alison Lynch, clinical professor of psychiatry and director of the Opioid Addiction Clinic at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, provides answers on IowaOpioidHelp.com to many commonly asked questions.

For those seeking help, an interactive map shows a list of MAT and OUD clinics contracted with the State of Iowa. The Integrated Provider Network is funded by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
2 killed in 3-truck crash Friday night
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Latest News

The Rock Island County Health Department said it will have only 50 doses of the new Moderna...
Limited Moderna boosters available at Rock Island Health Department Tuesday clinic
2022 event
The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park
Genesis Health System announces plans to partner with MercyOne
Paula getting her finger pricked for biometric test on heart health
Free heart health biometric screenings now available at Hy-Vee