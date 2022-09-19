Overnight lane closures begin Sept. 26 on I-80 bridge for bridge washing

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge will have nightly lane closures for bridge washing beginning Sept. 26.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weather permitting the washing is estimated o take a week to complete.

Intermittent lane closures also will be required on Illinois 84 under the bridge in Illinois and U.S. 67/Cody Road in Iowa, the Illinios DOT said.

According to the Illinois DOT, drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Alternate routes should be considered when possible.

The Illinois DOT said drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

