Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said.

The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release.

Officer said they found damage to a sign, a nearby business and an uninvolved vehicle.

Police said shortly after arriving at the scene, they were told a 19-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, a possible disturbance inside the bar went out into the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

