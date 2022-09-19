Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say a person was shot Saturday in Mt. Pleasant.

According to police, 21-year-old Tanner Box was charged with attempted murder.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North Hamlin Street for a report of a shooting, according to a media release.

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, then later to the University of Iowa for treatment.

Police said Box was arrested on the scene.

