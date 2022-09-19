Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street.

According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle.

Both vehicles were operational and no injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, no citations were given at this time.

