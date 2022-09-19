Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street.

According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle.

Both vehicles were operational and no injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, no citations were given at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
All modes of severe weather possible from late afternoon through this evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect 5 PM until Midnight Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms
Davenport Police arrested Akright in connection two two incidents back in 2021.
Davenport man in custody on child endangerment charges

Latest News

School bus and police lights graphic.
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide
Clearing up this morning
Durant, IA
Durant Senior Nolan DeLong wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week