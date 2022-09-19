Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday

School bus and police lights graphic.
School bus and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class.

Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.

According to police, the student was riding their bike at the school and cut in front of a school bus driving in the designated drop-off lane.

Police said the bus was able to stop but hit the student and the bike.

The student was looked at by EMS at the school and the parent was contacted, police said. The student had minor injuries, they were able to continue to school and attend class.

According to police, no charges will be filed regarding this incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
All modes of severe weather possible from late afternoon through this evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect 5 PM until Midnight Sunday 9-18-22 for strong storms
Davenport Police arrested Akright in connection two two incidents back in 2021.
Davenport man in custody on child endangerment charges

Latest News

Terry Markey Miller, 19, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting
police lights
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide
Clearing up this morning