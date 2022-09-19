Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class.

Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.

According to police, the student was riding their bike at the school and cut in front of a school bus driving in the designated drop-off lane.

Police said the bus was able to stop but hit the student and the bike.

The student was looked at by EMS at the school and the parent was contacted, police said. The student had minor injuries, they were able to continue to school and attend class.

According to police, no charges will be filed regarding this incident.

