PraireFest! at Wheatland church retreat set for Saturday

Wheatland, Iowa (KWQC) -Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat--just 40 minutes from Davenport--is hosting a brand new event that the whole family can enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland, IA.

Joyce Bieber, CHM Development Director. and Rick Willows, Smokin’ Butt BBQ, talk about the full day of music, family fun, and delicious food at PrairieFest!

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and pack a picnic or enjoy food from Smokin’ Butt available for purchase. The event is all about relaxation and enjoying live musical performances along with the possibility of taking a stroll around the Prairie’s beautiful grounds. The property features a labyrinth, gardens, The Cosmic Walk, nature pond, prairie fields, timber, trails and retreat center.

For more information, visit theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092. The event Facebook page is here.

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is part of Congregation of the Humility of Mary located at 820 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

