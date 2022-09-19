PraireFest! at Wheatland church retreat set for Saturday

PrairieFest!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wheatland, Iowa (KWQC) -Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat--just 40 minutes from Davenport--is hosting a brand new event that the whole family can enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland, IA.

Joyce Bieber, CHM Development Director. and Rick Willows, Smokin’ Butt BBQ, talk about the full day of music, family fun, and delicious food at PrairieFest!

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and pack a picnic or enjoy food from Smokin’ Butt available for purchase. The event is all about relaxation and enjoying live musical performances along with the possibility of taking a stroll around the Prairie’s beautiful grounds. The property features a labyrinth, gardens, The Cosmic Walk, nature pond, prairie fields, timber, trails and retreat center.

For more information, visit theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092. The event Facebook page is here.

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is part of Congregation of the Humility of Mary located at 820 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
2 killed in 3-truck crash Friday night
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Latest News

QC Art Trail
Visit Quad Cities unveils QC Public Art Trail, QC Great Glass Hunt
That Artsy Fartsy Event hosted by Homestead Art & Studio, DeWitt, IA
That Artsy Fartsy Event
RME becomes Common Chord---new name and expanded mission--for the Davenport non-profit.
RME changes name, branding to Common Chord
Bishop Hill's Ag Days
Bishop Hill’s 50th annual Jordbruksdagarna is coming up this weekend