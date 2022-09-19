RME changes name, branding to Common Chord

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After 18 years, downtown Davenport’s River Music Experience has decided to strike a new chord by unveiling a new name with an expanded mission statement.

Tyson Danner, executive director, explains the details surrounding the official name change (as of Sept. 14) to Common Chord which now has the tag line, “More Music, More Community”. The re-branding represents an evolution for the non-profit.

Since music is a universal language, the basic message behind the change is about being more inclusive while using the power of music form a stronger connection to our community while providing programming that can help strengthen our community.

Examples of programs that highlight this expanded focus includes OneSound Piano Project and Music at The Market.

An upcoming event called Family Halloween Show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at Common Chord. Tickets run $10 with more information here.

According the the updated website at commonchordqc.org, the former RME creates “a variety of diverse, accessible, community-oriented music programs. Through programming, partnerships, and advocacy, we are dedicated to building and empowering our local music scene – and with it, our whole community”.

To learn how to support Common Chord, click HERE. The non-profit is located at 129 North Main Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-1333.

