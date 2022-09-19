Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide

Rock Island, ILL. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night.

According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m.

Officers say they found the 17-year-old shot in the chest. He was taken to UnityPoint Hospital in Rock Island where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.