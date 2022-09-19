Sunshine returns this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will wrap up along highway 34 shortly after sunrise. For the rest of the area we will wait for clouds to clear leading to a day with highs near 80º. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 90º ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring chances for rain Wednesday and fall like air by Thursday which happens to be the first day of fall. Highs will be in the 60s Friday before returning to normal, in the mid 70s, this weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 80º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot. High: 90º

