That Artsy Fartsy Event

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt.

For more information, see the event Facebook page here. RSVPs are encouraged so Johnson can plan accordingly.

For more information, call 563- 659-6505 or email info@homesteadartandstudio.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.