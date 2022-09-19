That Artsy Fartsy Event

That Artsy Fartsy Event
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt.

For more information, see the event Facebook page here. RSVPs are encouraged so Johnson can plan accordingly.

For more information, call 563- 659-6505 or email info@homesteadartandstudio.com.

