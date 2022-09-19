Visit Quad Cities unveils QC Public Art Trail, QC Great Glass Hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Visit Quad Cities, the official destination management and marketing organization for our community, recently announced the launch of the new QC Public Art Trail and the QC Great Glass Hunt that can take participants on a journey of discovering art and culture.

Charlotte Morrison, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, discusses that the QC Public Art Trail is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Quad City Arts. Anyone can sign up for the QC Public Art Trail for free here. The aim is to introduce residents and visitors to the fantastic array of public art projects.

This will be an ongoing project with locations being updated and added throughout the year. Included venues are here.

Anyone can sign up for the QC Public Art Trail for free. After registration, the trail will be delivered to your smartphone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. You can also save the trail to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access. There is no app to download.

Participants can qualify to win a $500 Visa gift card by tracking visits once they reach “15+ check-ins”. Simply use the QC Public Art Trail mobile platform and “check-in” at each designated location. Those with 15+ check-ins will be entered into a random drawing for a $500 Visa Gift Card. The winner will be drawn on July 31, 2023, and will be notified by email.

Morrison also informs viewers about the QC Great Glass Hunt, a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport. Hot Glass has handblown 250 glass floats that are hidden at area parks; full details can be found at qcglasshunt.com.

Please note: this blown glass treasure hunt is completely separate from the QC Art Trail.

