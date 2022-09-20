Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman says she had an unwelcome visitor early Monday morning when a naked stranger entered her porch.

Video of the man was captured from the camera system on her porch.

“At seven o’clock my mom woke up and checked her phone. We have a camera system, she gets the notifications to her phone. At about six o’clock it recorded some guy walking into my front porch butt naked trying to get into my house,” says Skylar Boisen, “It’s normally peaceful down here but I guess not always.”

Boisen says the man came through the unlocked porch door, looked around, and tried coming in the door to the house, however, that door was locked. She was asleep inside at the time.

“He didn’t try very hard or long though, and then once he realized he wasn’t getting in he just turned around and left,” said Boisen.

Boisen says while the man didn’t take anything or hurt anyone, it’s unsettling.

“His intentions didn’t seem too good,” she said, “They say he’s all around town, naked all the time. I don’t know how he got down here.”

Skylar said she wants to warn her neighbors to stay vigilant. While the stranger left her home quickly, he may have left one thing behind.

“There are pants down there [on the ground] and I don’t know if those are his. I don’t know how nobody saw him leaving. I don’t know if he put on his clothes before he left or...I have no idea,” Boisen said.

Davenport police are investigating the incident.

