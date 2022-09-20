East Moline Early Learning Center brings the next generation of students a promising future

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Five weeks ago, the East Moline Early Learning Center opened it’s doors for the first time and on Monday night they held the official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony culminated what has been over a decades’ worth of work all for the next generation of students.

“Education is the great equalizer in our country,” Dr. Kristen Humphries, the Superintendent of East Moline School District, said. “We knew our students need that early intervention, that boost. So our job is to give them that boost to get prepared for kindergarten because we know if they hit kindergarten ready to go, they’re going to be successful in life.”

The new state of the art facility gives students everything they need to be successful at one of the most critical parts of their development.

“I’ve worked for different childcare centers. And it’s always like, well, if I had this, if I had that I could do so much more. And so being in it and living in it, you can see those opportunities are there,” Brandy Lawrence, an instructional aide, said. “With it being the youngest generation of students, these years are the most important. These children are the ones that grow up and become doctors, nurses, those great things in the world, and just seeing them grow and develop every day is moving.”

The students at the early learning facility range from ages three to five and as Dr. Humphries says, these students are the trees of the future.

“Our job is we plant trees that we know will never climb. And that’s really important. We’re planting those trees right now. Because we know that there’ll be students someday climbing those trees, and they’re going to go on to do great things and their their parents dream about infinite possibilities, just like all parents do,” Humphries said.

The new facility will funnel students through the East Moline School District and the hope is to have them all graduate from United Township in the future.

