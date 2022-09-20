Hot and humid this afternoon; Cooler by the end of the week

Fall like air arrives in time for the new season this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It is going to be a hot and humid afternoon across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s this afternoon with the heat index close to 100°. It is going to be very muggy with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front approaches Wednesday morning and that will bring clouds, a shift in the wind and the potential for showers behind it. Highs will likely be reached around 80° near lunchtime and then cool down in the afternoon. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will not make it out of the 60s. There is a chance of showers on Friday.

The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 71º Winds: SW/NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and tumbling temps. High: 79º

