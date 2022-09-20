Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year

Prices are up 8.5% year over year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - New estimates from NerdWallet project that, due to inflation, the average household would have to spend an extra $11,500 this year in order to maintain the same standard of living as previous years.

Elizabeth Renter from NerdWallet explained that groceries would cost around $100 more per month and utilities an extra $70 monthly.

Renter offered a few tips for holding down increased costs:

Make simple changes to reduce spending: something as simple as switching to generic products could make a big difference.

Prepare for higher interest rates: put off big purchases if possible until interest rates come back down.

Continue to put money away in an emergency fund: those extra dollars may come in handy if inflation persists.

If you can’t put more money into emergency savings and these rising prices are putting you over the edge, one option for assistance is visiting 211.org or call 211 to get in touch with community resources in your area

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
School bus and police lights graphic.
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar

Latest News

FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
Sen. Grassley of Iowa supports research of biochard
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
'It was like a scary movie': Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer
Mortgage rates update
Real Estate Update on QCT at 11 9/20
Bettendorf fire and police departments responded to a car on fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday.
Crews respond to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf