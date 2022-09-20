Man arrested following late night car crash in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A TV6 crew responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue & East Locust street intersection around 11:30 p.m.

TV6 reported seeing multiple Davenport Police squad cars on the scene.

A car was seen smashed into a pole.

According to Davenport Police, a man was taken into custody.

Police say they believe the man was running from a previous accident and had a potential gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.

