Man arrested following late night car crash in Davenport
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A TV6 crew responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue & East Locust street intersection around 11:30 p.m.
TV6 reported seeing multiple Davenport Police squad cars on the scene.
A car was seen smashed into a pole.
According to Davenport Police, a man was taken into custody.
Police say they believe the man was running from a previous accident and had a potential gunshot wound.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.