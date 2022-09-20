Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County

A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking a silage wagon when it started rolling backwards.

Austin Gaul, 25, of Farley, got caught under the wheels and was run over.

He later died at the hospital.

