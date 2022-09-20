More Heat & Humidity Tuesday

Fall like air arrives in time for the new season this week
We'll go from sunshine, heat and humidity Tuesday, to cool fall temperatures by Thursday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a night of strong storms and heavy rain, we got a brief break from the active weather to enjoy some sunshine during the day. Tonight will bring a few clouds, mainly north, with warm and muggy conditions overnight. Sunshine, humidity and warmth return Tuesday, with above normal highs reaching the 80′s to the middle 90′s. Enjoy that one last taste of summer, because temperatures will begin to turn cooler over the next several days. A cold front moving through the region Wednesday will bring a chance for a few showers, along with some much cooler air behind the system. We’ll only see 70′s for highs midweek, followed by cooler 60′s through the rest of the week. Readings return to the 70′s by the weekend.

TONIGHT: A few clouds north, otherwise mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 67°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High: 92°. Heat index: 95 to 100. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 69°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a chance for scattered showers. High: 78°.

